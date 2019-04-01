NORFOLK, Va. — A sorority at Old Dominion University is being investigated after allegations surfaced involving discrimination and racism off social media.

University President John R. Broderick released a statement Friday saying the matter is being reviewed by the Office of Student Conduct and Office of Institutional Equity and Diversity.

Broderick said there will be an "external review" of the university's sorority and fraternity community.

The school also released a statement saying, “Old Dominion University has zero tolerance for discrimination of any type. The University prides itself in fostering a community of inclusion that is welcoming for all. As such, this matter is under our review and has also been referred to the Alpha Phi International sorority headquarters, which has ordered the chapter to cease its activities until further notice.”

"It's crazy that this is still going on, at such a diverse campus,” a freshman student Blesseb Cabengela explained.

According to a Twitter thread, a user posted screenshots of discriminatory and racist tweets shared by someone the user claims is a sorority member.

Twitter

Twitter

That same user posted tweets saying in part, "Since no one wants to do anything about it, gonna just share some knowledge I gained with y'all.”

"I’m disappointed for sure. I think as college students, and as a world, we should be focused more on coming together and supporting each other," a graduate student said.

13News Now reached out to the Alpha Phi International sorority headquarters, but we have yet to hear back.

Cabengela said, "Hopefully we will realize that no one is greater than the other. There is no race greater than the other. One day and hopefully that day will come soon."