One dead, one injured after early morning Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead and another man seriously hurt Wednesday morning.

According to a tweet, police got the call about the shooting at 12:40 a.m., and it happened on the 6200 block of Alexander Street.

That's near Chesapeake Boulevard, at the Alexander Place Apartments in the Norview section of the city.

One man died at the scene, and another man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in serious condition.

Their names or the circumstances surrounding the shooting haven't been released at this time.