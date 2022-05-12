One dead, one seriously hurt after shooting on E. Little Creek Road in Norfolk

No names have been released at this time, and there is not yet any information on what caused the shooting.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another man seriously hurt Monday morning.

According to a tweet from police, a call came in about the shooting around 1 a.m. on the 1800 block of E. Little Creek Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man who died at the scene and another man who was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital.

#NPD is continuing to investigate a shooting in the 1800 block of E. Little Creek Road. A man was pronounced deceased at the scene, and another man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Call came in at 1:00 a.m. Submit a tip at https://t.co/fWb8wXN85D. pic.twitter.com/TK03epC4MX — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) December 5, 2022

No names have been released at this time, and there is not yet any information on what caused the shooting.