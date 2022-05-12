One dead, one seriously hurt after shooting on E. Little Creek Road in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another man seriously hurt Monday morning.
According to a tweet from police, a call came in about the shooting around 1 a.m. on the 1800 block of E. Little Creek Road.
When officers arrived, they found a man who died at the scene and another man who was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital.
No names have been released at this time, and there is not yet any information on what caused the shooting.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information that can help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.