NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — One person was hospitalized following an early-morning crash in Norfolk.

According to emergency dispatchers, the two-car accident happened just after 2 a.m. Monday at Cromwell Road and Peterson Street.

First responders arrived at the scene, finding a man unresponsive. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, although there is no word on his condition at this time.

No other information was immediately available.

