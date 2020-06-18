One inmate dead, another in critical condition after two separate incidents at Norfolk City Jail

One inmate had a medical emergency and later died at the hospital. Another inmate was found hanging in his cell. He's in critical condition.

NORFOLK, Va. — Officials are investigating two incidents inside Norfolk City Jail that left one inmate dead and another in critical condition.

Around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, a deputy inside the jail was alerted to an incident inside a cell.

The deputy found an inmate hanging. He began CPR on the inmate who was then rushed to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

The inmate is in critical condition, jail officials said. His name will not be released.

On Wednesday sometime before 5 p.m., inmate Tarius Pray had a medical emergency inside his jail cell. The 49-year-old was also taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he later died.

Pray was expected to be released in July 2021 and was serving a three-year sentence for possession to distribute drugs.

The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office Professional Standards Division is reviewing these two incidents.