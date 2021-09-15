One person dies following vehicle crash on I-64 near Granby St. in Norfolk

Norfolk police say a two-vehicle crash happened just before 2:45 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 64. There's a detour at the Granby St. exit.

NORFOLK, Va. — Detectives are seeking answers after a vehicle crash happened on Interstate 64 early Wednesday morning, leaving one person dead. Traffic is backed up in the area.

The Virginia State Police said they received a call on Sept. 15 about a two-vehicle crash that happened around 2:44 a.m. on I-64, westbound. That's located just west of Granby Street.

Officers said all lanes headed west in that area will remain blocked off to traffic. Those driving in that area are being redirected at the Granby St. exit.

BREAKING — A deadly crash closes all lanes of I-64 WB near Granby St in Norfolk pic.twitter.com/IzU4CKAuPx — Bethany Reese 13News Now (@13BethanyReese) September 15, 2021

Police have not provided any other details at this time.

13News Now will update this story as more information becomes available.