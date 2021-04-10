One person dies in vehicle crash on Chesapeake Blvd. in Norfolk

Norfolk police said someone was killed in a vehicle crash in the 9700 block of Chesapeake Boulevard Sunday around 9:30 p.m. That's in the Ocean View area.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating a vehicle crash that left a person dead in the Ocean View section of Norfolk Sunday night.

The Norfolk Police Department said it got called on Sunday, Oct. 3 around 9:30 p.m. about a single-vehicle crash that happened in the 9700 block of Chesapeake Boulevard.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene they found one person, the driver of the vehicle. That person died there.

Police have not provided any information on the identity of the driver at this time.