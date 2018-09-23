NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A person had to escape an apartment fire through a second floor window Sunday morning, officials said.

Around 5:30 a.m., units from Norfolk Fire Rescue were called to an apartment fire in the 1000 block of Holt Street.

Arriving units found smoke coming from a two-story apartment with a fire in the kitchen.

The fire was extinguished but there was smoke and heat damage throughout the apartment.

One person escaped the fire by exiting a second-floor window onto a porch roof, and was assisted to the ground by neighbors, Battalion Chief Brandon Dommel said.

The person was not injured. Another person also exited the building before fire units arrived. Smoke detectors were present and working properly.

Two people are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause and there were no injuries to any of the fire crews.

