NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — One person is in the hospital after a fire broke out inside a Norfolk home Thursday morning.

According to Norfolk Fire-Rescue, the fire happened at a house in the 500 block of Beechwood Avenue around 9:45 a.m. Arriving firefighters found flames and smoke visible from the home.

The injured person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

