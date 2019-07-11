NORFOLK, Va. — One person is hurt after a shooting on Chesapeake Boulevard overnight.

Emergency dispatch said the call came in just before 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 8500 Chesapeake Boulevard.

That area is not far from East Bayview Boulevard.

One person was hurt but they're expected to be OK, dispatch said.

Police haven't said if there is a suspect(s).

