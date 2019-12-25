NORFOLK, Va. — A woman suffered burns in an apartment building fire on Christmas morning, Norfolk Fire-Rescue officials said.

Four adults and 2 children are also displaced after a fire damaged a building at 2421 Bolton Street.

The woman's injuries on not considered serious.

Accidental cooking fire is the cause, officials said.

