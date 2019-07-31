NORFOLK, Virginia — Police are working to learn what caused a car crash they deemed serious that sent one person to the hospital with severe injuries on Wednesday.

Norfolk Police say the crash happened on 1st View Street and Maple Avenue. Officers were dispatched to that location a little after 12:30 p.m.

Medics rushed one person to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have closed off a stretch of 1st View St. between Orange Ave. and Maple Ave. as they investigate the scene. They ask motorists to avoid that area.

No other details have been released at this time.