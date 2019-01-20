NORFOLK, Va. — A person was shot on Granby Street early Sunday morning, and Norfolk police have charged a man in connection.

Around 1:26 a.m., police saw a man discharge a gun into a crowd. Officers pursued the man and took him into custody. Soon after, police found a different man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 400 block of Granby Street.

He was taken to a local hospital, and he is expected to be okay.

On Monday, after investigating, police have charged 23-year-old Trevon N. Matthews with malicious wounding.

On Twitter, John Meadows tweeted a photo showing police blocking off the street with tape.

Detectives have not released the motive, circumstance, or relationship surrounding this shooting incident.

