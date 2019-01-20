NORFOLK, Va. — A person was shot on Granby Street early Sunday morning, Norfolk dispatch confirmed.

The call of the shooting came in around 1:24 a.m. in the 400 block of Granby Street, dispatch said.

On social media, some witnesses said there was a fight inside Scotty Quixx that spilled out into the street.

On Twitter, John Meadows tweeted a photo showing police blocking off the street with tape.

Dispatch said the person's injuries weren't considered life threatening.

