NORFOLK, Va. — A person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Norfolk early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened on East Tanners Creek Drive. The call came in sometime around 4 a.m., dispatch said.

Dispatch confirmed one person was stabbed and taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

Police have not released any more information about any possible suspects or the victim's condition.