One person taken to hospital with burn injuries after apartment fire in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Fire-Rescue battled a fire in East Ocean View early Tuesday morning.

The call of a fire at an apartment complex at 9564 20th Bay Street came in around 6:36 a.m., according to dispatch.

Crews arrived at the scene and found smoke coming from the second floor.

They immediately knocked the fire down and prevented it from spreading to other apartments.

Two people were displaced. One of them was taken to the hospital with burn injuries not considered life-threatening.