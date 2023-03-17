'One Pill Can Kill' billboard unveiled in Norfolk

Families who've lost loved ones to fentanyl poisoning band together to raise awareness on how deadly the drug can be.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Families who've lost loved ones to fentanyl poisoning unveiled a "One Pill Can Kill" billboard Friday in Norfolk.

Led by Shannon Doyle, a Virginia Beach mother who lost her 16-year-old daughter Makayla to fentanyl last year, the group says the billboard will remind all who see it how deadly fentanyl is.

It stands at the corner of North Military Highway and Princess Anne Road.

"This is super high traffic, so literally anyone who drives by here will see the billboard," Doyle said.

A series of similar billboards across the state are part of Attorney General Jason Miyares' "One Pill Can Kill" service campaign. He says four to seven Virginians die each day from a fentanyl overdose.

Many people who die from fentanyl do so after unknowingly ingesting it. The synthetic opioid is being laced in other drugs. According to the DEA, It only takes two milligrams to produce a deadly result.

Doyle found that out the hard way on a Saturday morning when she discovered her daughter unresponsive in her bedroom. Little blue pills thought to be Percocet were found in her bed. They were laced with fentanyl.

Since then, Doyle has turned her grief into advocacy in an effort to spare other families the pain she still strongly feels.

"I hope that my daughter is looking down on me and proud. I know that she would hate all the attention, but I think that she would be proud of the reasons why," Doyle said.