NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Download the 13News Now app.

One person had to be rescued from a fire on the 2500 block of Ballentine Boulevard.

A call came in around 12:30 p.m. about a fire in a two-story single-family residence on the 2500 block of Ballentine Boulevard.

Fire crews responded and had to rescue one of the two residents living in the home. The victim was treated at the scene and then taken to Leigh Memorial Hospital.

Crews are still investigating the cause of the fire and the two people living in the home will be displaced.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC