OpenNorfolk extends events into the fall

Engaging the community... even in a time of social distance.

Norfolk summer pop-up parks are expanding into fall programming through OpenNorfolk. It’s an initiative pulled together by the city and multiple partners to create outdoor community programming and safe places for families to enjoy some activities and fresh air.

There are four neighborhood spots to check out throughout Norfolk. Each has its own flavor focusing on art, fitness, or family. The city is also trying to make it a way small businesses and artists can safely get back out into the community.

They are trying to start up study sessions every Monday and Thursday, 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at their Five Points neighborhood spot. Students can enjoy free wifi with adult supervision.

“Education is, of course, a really important part of life here in Norfolk,” said OpenNorfolk Community Outreach Coordinator Jennifer Hand. “We have lots of kids in this neighborhood who are looking for someplace to go. They have been on a screen all day now with social distance learning. This Five Points neighborhood gives them a spot where they can come, be with their friends.”