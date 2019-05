NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk firefighters were on the scene of a hazmat situation on Wednesday.

According to a tweet, a 911 call about the incident in the 700 block of Granby Street at the Press Pawn Shop was made around 11:45 a.m.

A locksmith was called to the shop to open an old vault safe when an unknown substance was released. The employees have been evaluated that were exposed.

Crews evaluated the substance and determined there was no hazard. No one was injured or taken to a local hospital.