x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Norfolk

Operation Homefront helps military families prepare for a new school year

Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit, hosted its 16th annual Back-to-School Brigade Saturday, where 360 children got backpacks full of school supplies.
Credit: Operation Homefront

NORFOLK, Va. — Hundreds of children from Naval Station Norfolk got new school supplies on Saturday before kicking off the school year. 

Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit, partnered with Southern New Hampshire University, Dollar Tree and local partners like Walmart to host its 16th annual Back-to-School Brigade. According to a news release, 360 children got backpacks full of school supplies this year. 

The distribution on Saturday was held at the Springhill Suites on Newton Road from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The cost of new school supplies can make for a financially stressful situation. Frequent deployments and changes in station that come with being in the military community can take an even harsher toll.

The Back-to-School Brigade program has saved families more than $60 million in back-to-school expenses since its 2008 start, the release said. 

Operation Homefront's mission is to build strong, stable and secure military families. According to the release, 85% of Operation Homefront expenditures go to programs that support military families each year. 

   

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

How businesses can improve nightlife safety in Downtown Norfolk

Before You Leave, Check This Out