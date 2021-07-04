Man charged after handgun found at Norfolk International Airport

Airport Police cited a New Jersey man on weapons charges and the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney could decide to prosecute him.

NORFOLK, Va. — A New Jersey man is charged after trying to bring a .40 caliber handgun through the TSA checkpoint at Norfolk International Airport (ORF) on Monday. Transportation Security Administration officials say the gun was not loaded.

Airport Police cited him on weapons charges and the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney could decide to prosecute him.

The man will also pay a large fine for carrying a gun to a TSA checkpoint.