Man charged after handgun found at Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. — A New Jersey man is charged after trying to bring a .40 caliber handgun through the TSA checkpoint at Norfolk International Airport (ORF) on Monday. Transportation Security Administration officials say the gun was not loaded.
Airport Police cited him on weapons charges and the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney could decide to prosecute him.
The man will also pay a large fine for carrying a gun to a TSA checkpoint.
So far in 2021, the TSA reports five guns have been confiscated at Norfolk International Airport. Twelve guns were confiscated in 2020 when far fewer people traveled due to the pandemic, and 15 were confiscated in 2019.