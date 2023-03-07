Outdoor workers in Norfolk power through heat ahead of Fourth of July

Temperatures felt like the triple digits Monday afternoon, making Monday our area's warmest day so far in 2023.

NORFOLK, Va. — If you stepped out the door on Monday before stormy weather rolled through, chances are you felt the heat right away and broke a sweat almost immediately.

Much of the 13News Now viewing area in Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina is under a heat advisory until 8 p.m.

Some people chose to stay inside in the morning and early afternoon, while others had to work outside.

Festevents staffers in Norfolk spent part of the day getting everything set up for the 40th Annual 4th of July Great American Picnic & Fireworks at Town Point Park.

They and other outdoor workers faced heat indices in the triple digits on Monday. That means, at some points, it felt like 105 to 109 degrees Fahrenheit.

Jordan Lett with Festevents said they prepared for that and made sure to do a lot of the heavy lifting like tent and stage setups last week.

"We've actually seen this forecasted higher temperature weather for a few days, so we were able to get ahead of it at the end of last week," Lett said. "[Monday] and [Tuesday] is just [...] small decoration, décor, signage, stuff like that," Lett added.

Team members made sure to breaks.

"Really doing that whenever they feel they need to. We've got AC'd offices and stuff like that, they can go and take a break," Lett added.

13News Now also found field surveying intern Brady Semtner in Downtown Norfolk, who found ways to stay cool.

"Sitting in the shade, while figuring out what to shoot. And then drinking water," Semtner said. "I thought it felt a little bit more humid earlier, but beyond that, not too bad."

For Virginia Beach mother-son duo Don and Carol Shearon, an outing at Nauticus provided some relief.

"It's nice and hot down here. We were cool for a little while inside, but it's hot on the [USS Wisconsin]," Carol said.

Moreover, Don mentioned staying on top of sunscreen application throughout the day.

All the aforementioned tips may be good to keep in mind for the near future.