NORFOLK, Va. — A car fire temporarily closed a part of Brambleton Avenue between Tidewater Drive and Park Avenue overnight in Norfolk.

Officials have since reopened the road.

The incident happened sometime after 2 a.m.

Viewer Christian Anderson sent video and pictures from the fiery scene.

Fire and police arrived and the scene and the flames were extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

