NORFOLK, Va. — A car fire temporarily closed a part of Brambleton Avenue between Tidewater Drive and Park Avenue overnight in Norfolk.
Officials have since reopened the road.
The incident happened sometime after 2 a.m.
Viewer Christian Anderson sent video and pictures from the fiery scene.
Fire and police arrived and the scene and the flames were extinguished.
No injuries were reported.
RELATED: Police identify four people killed in Norfolk Airport crash
RELATED: Speed determined a factor in fiery crash that killed four at Norfolk International Airport
Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.