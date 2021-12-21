Firefighters investigate overnight house fire on Hudson Avenue in Norfolk

Norfolk firefighters are investigating a house fire that occurred in the 6200 block of Hudson Avenue. The call came in just before 12 a.m.

NORFOLK, Va. — Firefighters said two people were forced to leave their Norfolk home late Monday night when it caught on fire, just a mile away from Newtown Road.

Emergency dispatchers said Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews were called Monday, Dec. 21, around 11:54 p.m. about a house fire in the 6200 block of Hudson Avenue.

According to firefighters, the incident was caused by an electrical issue in the ceiling.

Officials said two people were living in the home with their dog and they received help from the Red Cross with relocation arrangements.

Firefighters have not released any other details at this time. They will share updates as more information becomes available.