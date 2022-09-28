'It just sucks' | Owner of nightclub shut down by City of Norfolk plans to fight closure

Norfolk city council members voted to revoke Scotty Quixx's conditional use permit. Owners say this essentially means they're closed.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk city council members voted to shut down yet another downtown nightclub.

Granby Street’s Scotty Quixx lost its Conditional Use Permit (CUP) last night. This means the business can’t serve alcohol or stay open until 2 am.

One of the restaurant’s owners, Chris Johnson, said that means they’ve essentially been shut down.

“It just sucks at the end of the day," Johnson said.

Norfolk city council members voted to revoke Scotty Quixx's CUP Tuesday night. Johnson said it’s a big blow to their business.

"Right now it means we’re closed," Johnson said. "We don’t do a lunch crowd, we’re not open during the day because there’s not a lot of traffic down there. We can’t survive on a six-hour window a day for operations. It will cost more to keep the lights on and staff paid than it would anything else.”

A letter from Norfolk zoning staff claimed meal tax reports that Scotty Quixx owners sent to the city are lower than the amount they sent to the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority.

This is the third downtown Norfolk business to lose its permit this month, and the latest move in a wider crackdown by Norfolk city council on downtown bars and restaurants.

Norfolk city council members voted to revoke conditional use permits for downtown Norfolk’s Legacy Lounge and Culture Lounge and Restaurant.

Preston Carraway of the Downtown Norfolk Civic League said the city is doing the right thing. He said it’s important city leaders pay attention to the small details and ensure business owners are following the rules.

“I think what the city is doing is a little bit long overdue," Carrway said. “If we don’t enforce the law and enforce the rules down here, the very smallest thing can lead to an atmosphere of lawlessness.”

Norfolk Council members are also considering revoking the permit for Granby Street’s California Burrito.

“No one’s happy to see a business shut down," Carraway said. "But we want the people who are doing business here to do what they’re supposed to do.”

Johnson said he is going to fight the city’s ruling.

“It seems like this rash decision to do this," Johnson said. "There’s no explanation for it. It’s hurtful.”