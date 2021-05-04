Pamunkey Indian Tribe announces name for Norfolk casino: 'HeadWaters Resort & Casino'

The Pamunkey Indian Tribe said the 'HeadWaters Resort & Casino' is the name of the destination that is planning to come to Norfolk.

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — The casino and resort that officials are planning to bring to the Downtown Norfolk area now have a name.

The Pamunkey Indian Tribe announced on Tuesday, May 4 that the 'HeadWaters Resort & Casino' will be a place for gamers and guests to come to for first-class services and amenities.

“Excitement is building and we couldn’t be more thrilled with the name,” said Robert Gray, Chief of the Pamunkey Indian Tribe. “There’s just something about having a name that makes it feel more real. I’m confident that HeadWaters Resort & Casino will exceed even the highest of expectations and will make Norfolk proud.”

A spokesperson for the Tribe said, 'HeadWaters' symbolizes the start of a new chapter in the life of the Pamunkey Tribe and the City of Norfolk. They added that the name also highlights the valuable role that the rivers have played in both the Tribe's and Norfolk's history.

The logo shows a feather with a rippling water design in it and the main colors including two shades of blue.

A couple of weeks ago, the Tribe shared visuals of how the resort and casino would look once it got built in the city, estimating to cost about $500 million. It included panoramic views of the Elizabeth River and into Harbor Park, more than 300 guest rooms and other high-quality features.

The project won the city's approval in November 2020, after several residents voted in support of it coming. It still needs approval from the Virginia Lottery, for the Tribe's casino operator license application in order to start the building process.

Officials expect the first phase of the project to be finished by 2023.

Companies interested in providing goods or services for the project should visit the Pamunkey Indian Tribe website for more information.