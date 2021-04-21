Pamunkey Indian Tribe, Gaming Authority gives sneak peek of casino and resort coming to Norfolk

The Chief of the Pamunkey Indian Tribe, Robert Gray said the casino and resort will be the "destination of choice for gaming in Virginia."

A sneak peek of the $500 million resort and casino planned to come to the Downtown Norfolk area was released Tuesday morning.

The Pamunkey Indian Tribe and the Pamunkey Indian Gaming Authority showed designs of the resort and casino proposed to be located in the Harbor Park area.

“I’m confident that this project will exceed the expectations of everyone. It will be the destination of choice for gaming in Virginia,” said Robert Gray, Chief of the Pamunkey Indian Tribe. “We are living up to every promise we made and are determined to make this a project of which Norfolk can be proud.”

The project was approved by city officials in November 2020, after many residents voted in support of it. Following this approval, the Tribe’s casino operator license application has to be approved by the Virginia Lottery.

Officials said the first stage of the project should be completed in 2023.

As part of the resort and casino experience, there will be more than 300 rooms available for guests to stay and take in the panoramic views of the Elizabeth River as well as Harbor Park.

Additionally, the casino will feature spaces for various activities including a gaming floor, rooftop bar, waterside infinity pool, luxury spa, sports bar and grill, steakhouse, multi-purpose event center and a rooftop outdoor event space.

There will be a parking deck to fit 2,000 vehicles in addition to the off-site parking. Guests will also have the advantage of riding on the Amtrak that will be easily accessible to the resort.