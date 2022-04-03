Pamunkey Indian Tribe tweaks plans for temporary lounge that would open before HeadWaters Casino

Leaders are planning a temporary gaming facility, which could open to the public earlier than the main resort.

Author's note: The video above is on file from March 2022.

After a snag came up with earlier plans for the Pamunkey Indian Tribe to start a temporary casino in Harbor Park Stadium in Norfolk, they've pivoted their plans. But the facility isn't moving too far.

The tribe is planning to construct HeadWaters Resort & Casino in the city, but that could take some years. In the meantime, leaders have set their eyes on putting together a temporary gaming facility, which could open to the public earlier.

The city's planning commission had approved a permit for the tribe to remodel part of the stadium for "The Pamunkey Club" back in late May. But on July 20, spokesman Jay Smith said "issues were recently raised" that could lead to potential delays and challenges with the temporary project. He called that "unacceptable."

The tribe now plans to set up the temporary gaming hall in the parking lot on the east side of the ballpark.

Smith said the new plans "will result in an even better customer experience at the new Pamunkey Casino."