Five Loaves Food Pantry to distribute food on Black Friday

NORFOLK, Va. — Five Loaves Food Pantry will host its sixth annual Black Friday Food Distribution on Friday.

Five Loaves, a member of the Virginia Peninsula Food Bank, is partnering with Trader Joe's and Food Lion Feeds and will be receiving donations from more than 40 stores for the sixth annual Black Friday food drive.

Last year, the partnership collected 3,000 lbs of food.

The Five Loaves team anticipates that 6,000 lbs of food will be passed out.

The food bank said it will open at 11 a.m. Friday to begin sharing the food. They will have fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy, shelf-stable groceries and meat.

The food bank said that people should arrive by 11 a.m. to guarantee that they are able to get food before supplies run out.