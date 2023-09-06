Here are the ships you can expect to see at Harborfest 2023

A fleet of tall ships, character vessels, sleek power cruisers, sailing craft, wooden boats and more will make its way down the Elizabeth River to Town Point Park.

NORFOLK, Va. — The 47th annual Norfolk Harborfest kicks off Friday at Town Point Park along the Downtown Norfolk waterfront, the city's annual celebration of the maritime and Naval community that makes Hampton Roads so special.

Part of the festival is the Parade of Sail, where a fleet of tall ships, character vessels, sleek power cruisers, sailing craft, antique and classic wooden boats, military vessels, tugs and more will make its way down the Elizabeth River toward Town Point Park.

You'll be able to catch the parade on-air on 13News Now or via live stream on 13News Now+ on Friday starting at noon.

Also, ships will be open for public tours from around 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, and from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The tours will be free and open to the public.

Here's a look at the lineup:

American Rover

135’, Three Masted Top Sail Schooner

Freckled Parrot

44’, Helia Evolution catamaran

Gazela

111’, Tall Ship – Barque

Godspeed

USA, 88’ Tall Ship – Barque

Impossible Dream

Catamaran

Kalmar Nyckel

141’, Tall Ship – Full Rigged Ship

Bay Hydro II

NOAA Catamaran

Norfolk Rebel

Schooner-rigged Tugboat

Pride of Baltimore II

119’, Baltimore Clipper topsail schooner

Rainbow Chaser

Chesapeake Bay Deadrise

Schooner Virginia

122’, Sailboat

Spirit of Norfolk

Passenger Cruise Ship

Ewell

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Catamaran

USCGC Pompano

87’, U.S. Coast Guard Coastal Patrol Boat

USS Gettysburg

U.S. Navy Guided-Missile Cruiser

Victory Rover

95’ Passenger Cruise Ship

Windsong