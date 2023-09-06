Here are the ships you can expect to see at Harborfest 2023

NORFOLK, Va. — The 47th annual Norfolk Harborfest kicks off Friday at Town Point Park along the Downtown Norfolk waterfront, the city's annual celebration of the maritime and Naval community that makes Hampton Roads so special.
Part of the festival is the Parade of Sail, where a fleet of tall ships, character vessels, sleek power cruisers, sailing craft, antique and classic wooden boats, military vessels, tugs and more will make its way down the Elizabeth River toward Town Point Park.
You'll be able to catch the parade on-air on 13News Now or via live stream on 13News Now+ on Friday starting at noon.
Also, ships will be open for public tours from around 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, and from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The tours will be free and open to the public.
Here's a look at the lineup:
American Rover
135’, Three Masted Top Sail Schooner
Freckled Parrot
44’, Helia Evolution catamaran
Gazela
111’, Tall Ship – Barque
Godspeed
USA, 88’ Tall Ship – Barque
Impossible Dream
Catamaran
Kalmar Nyckel
141’, Tall Ship – Full Rigged Ship
Bay Hydro II
NOAA Catamaran
Norfolk Rebel
Schooner-rigged Tugboat
Pride of Baltimore II
119’, Baltimore Clipper topsail schooner
Rainbow Chaser
Chesapeake Bay Deadrise
Schooner Virginia
122’, Sailboat
Spirit of Norfolk
Passenger Cruise Ship
Ewell
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Catamaran
USCGC Pompano
87’, U.S. Coast Guard Coastal Patrol Boat
USS Gettysburg
U.S. Navy Guided-Missile Cruiser
Victory Rover
95’ Passenger Cruise Ship
Windsong
47’ Tancook Schooner