Parking Division resuming enforcement of metered parking spaces in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The one-hour grace period that was given to help parking customers and businesses in Norfolk is ending soon as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions continue to ease.

The Parking Division said it will go back to enforcing metered parking spaces starting on June 1. This means customers will have to go back to paying for their parking spaces.

According to City of Norfolk officials, the grace period started in July 2020 as part of the Open to Norfolk initiative. It allowed parking customers some relief and it was free if they were parking in the garages as many businesses and restaurants had curb-side and to-go ordering only.

Customers were also offered deferred payment options and flexible cancellations as many things were uncertain at the beginning of the pandemic.

As the pandemic restrictions begin to lessen, most businesses will benefit from parking space usage. Customers can pay with coins and credit cards at the meters or by downloading the Park Norfolk app on their phones (only available on iPhone or Android).

The money from metered on-street parking goes toward the Parking Division's enterprise fund. This helps to pay for the city's planned repairs including cleaning equipment, LED lighting upgrades and modern payment systems.

For more information on metered parking in Norfolk, please contact the Parking Division at 757-664-6510 or you can send an email to monthlyparking@norfolk.gov.