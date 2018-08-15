NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The third teenager was shot this year in Norfolk, on Monday night.

Police responded to a call at around 8 p.m. on Herbert Collins Way. When they arrived, officers discovered a 15-year-old boy with several gunshot wounds. Norfolk police arrested 20-year-old Naquan Alexander and charged him with second-degree murder.

Family and friends told 13News Now that slain teen was student Monti Hughes.

Pastor Kirk Houston of Gethsemane Church Norfolk wants the violence to end.

"This is a community problem and it requires a community solution, all hands on deck,” said Hughes. "In the aftermath of this kind of violence, it's important to minister to the families. The families of the victim as well as the family members of those charged.”

Emergency crews took Hughes to the hospital where he later died. Houston said in the aftermath of tragedy we need to talk.

"Grief, anger, guilt and blame, and denial. As you can imagine there is anger, there is heart-wrenching grief to have to bury a fifteen or sixteen-year-old,” said Houston. "So counseling support for all involved, and often times when those emotions are raw, it's a good time to talk to them about choices and decisions, and making better choices and decisions."

A 15-year-old girl was fatally shot in July of this year in the 400 block of West 28th Street.

Another 15-year-old, Daemon Person, was killed in his home just across the street from Norfolk State University in March.

