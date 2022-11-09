Patriotic Festival in Norfolk announces 2023 line-up, tickets on sale Thursday

A popular star is returning this upcoming year.

The Patriotic Festival in Norfolk released its long-awaited line-up for 2023 on Wednesday morning, according to the event's website.

Held annually on Memorial Day weekend, the multi-day country music festival was created to honor military members and promote patriotism.

In 2023, the festival will be in its 19th year.

You'll be able to see the following stars at the Scope Arena:

Friday, May 26 - Walker Hayes and Corey Kent

Saturday, May 27 - Sam Hunt and Jordan Davis

Sunday, May 28 - Cody Johnson and Randy Houser

The Patriotic Festival was previously held in Virginia Beach but was then moved to Norfolk in 2022.