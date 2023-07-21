You can see more than 250 photographs taken between Nov. 1963 and Feb. 1964, all taken by McCartney himself.

NORFOLK, Va. — If you're a Beatles fan, you're in luck!

Starting this December, you can get an inside look at what Paul McCartney was photographing from 1963 to 1964.

The exhibition, "Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm," is coming to The Chrysler Museum of Art from Dec. 5 to April 7. The Chrysler Museum will be the first venue in the U.S. to host this exhibition.

You can see more than 250 photographs taken between Nov. 1963 and Feb. 1964, all taken by McCartney himself with his own Pentax Camera.

"Paul describes this collection as 'the eyes of the storm,' chronologically documenting the experiences of the band on their travels beginning in November 1963 at the height of Beatlemania and culminating with photographs taken in February 1964 during the final days of the band’s first triumphant trip to America," according to McCartney's team.