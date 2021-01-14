Large fire breaks out at Norfolk apartment complex

Crews arrived to find heavy fire coming from the second floor of one of the buildings, extending into the attic. A second alarm was quickly called.

The fire was called in around 9:50 p.m. at the Olympic Village Apartments, located in the 800 block of Pecan Point Road. Crews arrived to find heavy fire coming from the second floor of one of the buildings, extending into the attic. A second alarm was quickly called.

There's no word on any injuries at this time, and it remains an active fire scene.

It's also not immediately clear what may have sparked the blaze.