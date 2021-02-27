Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle near Norview area of Norfolk

Police said Antonio Fort, 57, of Norfolk was pronounced dead at the scene after being hit by a vehicle in the 3600 block of Sewells Point Road.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was killed after being hit by a vehicle near the Norview area Friday night.

The Norfolk Police Department said it was called on Friday, Feb. 26 around 8:15 p.m. about a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in the 3600 block of Sewells Point Road.

When officers arrived, they found the pedestrian Antonio Fort, 57, of Norfolk who was seriously injured. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

They said the driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The incident remains under investigation at this time. According to detectives, speed and alcohol did not appear to be the cause behind the crash.