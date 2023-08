Just before 8:30 pm, police responded to a report of an accident at 3500 Tidewater Drive. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and later died.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man has died after being hit by a vehicle in Norfolk Wednesday night.

Just before 8:30 pm, police responded to a report of an accident involving a pedestrian at 3500 Tidewater Drive. They found a man suffering from serious injuries on the scene.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment and later died, says Norfolk police.

The driver remained on the scene. Police are investigating the crash.