Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Norfolk, police say

A man is facing multiple charges and another man is dead after a pedestrian crash that happened this morning in Norfolk, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened at 2:23 a.m. on Interstate 64 westbound, which is east of Norview Avenue.

The victim, who has been identified as Donte Barlow, 23, from Norfolk, was walking down the right shoulder lane with a spare tire to put on his 2013 Chevrolet sedan, according to a statement.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Barlow, identified as Juan Urrea, 21, from Norfolk, was driving westbound in the left lane. He crossed all lanes of traffic and hit Barlow before his car stopped.

Barlow died upon impact.

Upon investigation, Urrea was arrested and taken to Norfolk City Jail.

He's been charged with driving under the influence, no operator's license and reckless driving and failure to maintain vehicle control.

Additional charges may be pending with the Commonwealth Attorney's Office.