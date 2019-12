NORFOLK, Va. — A woman was taken to the hospital after she was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street.

The accident happened around 9:15 Tuesday morning, at the intersection of Colley Avenue and Southampton Avenue.

The woman had the crosswalk signal indicating she could cross, when a vehicle turning left onto Colley from Southampton struck her.

The pedestrian was hospitalized but is expected to be OK.

The driver was issued a summons for failing to yield to pedestrian while turning left.