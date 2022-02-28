Child seriously hurt in hit-and-run accident in Norfolk

A tweet from the Norfolk Police Department says that the person was a juvenile, and they were taken to CHKD with life-threatening injuries.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story about a safety initiative for pedestrians that aired in December 2019.

A person was struck by a car this morning in Norfolk and was taken to the hospital.

According to dispatch, the call came in shortly after 7 a.m. that a person had been hit by a car on the 1100 block of Park Avenue.

That's next to Booker T. Washington High School and near the intersection of East Virginia Beach Boulevard and Park Avenue.

A tweet from the Norfolk Police Department says that the person was a juvenile, and they were taken to Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters with life-threatening injuries.

#NorfolkPD is investigating a hit & run accident in the 1100 block of Park Ave. A juvenile has been taken to CHKD w/ life-threatening injuries. Call came in around 7:10 a.m. Please avoid the area while #NPD works to clear the scene. Submit a tip at https://t.co/fWb8wXvxe5. pic.twitter.com/2XnSSdZ0VK — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) February 28, 2022

The incident was also described as being a hit-and-run.

There is no additional word on the child's condition at this time.