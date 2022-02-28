x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Norfolk

Child seriously hurt in hit-and-run accident in Norfolk

A tweet from the Norfolk Police Department says that the person was a juvenile, and they were taken to CHKD with life-threatening injuries.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story about a safety initiative for pedestrians that aired in December 2019. 

A person was struck by a car this morning in Norfolk and was taken to the hospital. 

According to dispatch, the call came in shortly after 7 a.m. that a person had been hit by a car on the 1100 block of Park Avenue.

That's next to Booker T. Washington High School and near the intersection of East Virginia Beach Boulevard and Park Avenue. 

A tweet from the Norfolk Police Department says that the person was a juvenile, and they were taken to Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters with life-threatening injuries. 

The incident was also described as being a hit-and-run. 

There is no additional word on the child's condition at this time.

This story is developing, and we will update it when we receive new information. 

Related Articles

In Other News

Man killed in shooting in Ocean View