Child seriously hurt in hit-and-run accident in Norfolk

A person was struck by a car this morning in Norfolk and was taken to the hospital.
According to dispatch, the call came in shortly after 7 a.m. that a person had been hit by a car on the 1100 block of Park Avenue.
That's next to Booker T. Washington High School and near the intersection of East Virginia Beach Boulevard and Park Avenue.
A tweet from the Norfolk Police Department says that the person was a juvenile, and they were taken to Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters with life-threatening injuries.
The incident was also described as being a hit-and-run.
There is no additional word on the child's condition at this time.
This story is developing, and we will update it when we receive new information.