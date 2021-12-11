Man dies after being hit by car in Ocean View section of Norfolk

Police said Daniel O.R. Olvin, 32, died from injuries after he was hit by a car in the 2400 block of E. Ocean View Ave.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from Nov. 12, 2021.

Norfolk police said a man died after being hit by a car in the Ocean View area early Sunday morning.

The Norfolk Police Department said it was called Nov. 14, around 5 a.m. to the 2400 block of East Ocean View Avenue about a car crash involving a pedestrian.

According to detectives, a man, 32-year-old Daniel O.R. Olvin, walked in the street and was hit by a car. Police said the driver who hit Olvin stayed at the scene during the incident.

Medics took Olvin to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The driver of the vehicle was not injured in the incident.