NORFOLK, Va. — After months of uncertainty, the Vice President of the United States made the fate of USS Harry S. Truman clear.

"We are not retiring the Truman!" Mike Pence said aboard the aircraft carrier on Tuesday.

The Vice President was visiting Naval Station Norfolk, getting a tour of the Truman and delivering formal remarks to ship officers and crew members.

The 2020 Defense budget originally called for the ship to be retired 25 years early, saying it would create budgetary flexibility to develop new manned and unmanned weapons systems and save $4 billion in the process.

The proposal had faced harsh criticism from Republicans and Democrats alike, with lawmakers holding hearings with military leaders to question its justification.

Before the crew members of the Truman, Vice President Pence said he was relaying a message from President Trump when he stated the ship will not be retired early.

"The USS Harry S. Truman is going to be giving them hell for many more years to come!" Pence exclaimed to applause.

Following his remarks, Pence will participate in a roundtable discussion with local business leaders to discuss the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement.

Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine released statements about Pence's announcement.

Kaine said:

“As a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, I have pushed hard against the Administration’s plans to mothball the Truman at the midpoint of its working life. I am gratified that the Administration listened and is now committed to the refueling. This is the right call for our national security.”

Warner tweeted:

"It appears the Trump administration's plan to retire the USS Truman decades ahead of schedule was a budget gimmick all along. While I am glad the administration ultimately reconsidered this terrible idea, the incoherence here has not been good for morale or defense planning."

Pence's visit comes less than a week after his wife, Karen Pence visited Naval Station Norfolk.

During her visit, the Second Lady made remarks to military spouses and recognized the sacrifices made by them. She said they are the backbone of the U.S. military and contribute directly to our military readiness.

RELATED: Second Lady Karen Pence visits Naval Station Norfolk