More than two dozen people showed at a bond hearing Thursday in support Josh Fisers, the man accused of stabbing four people during a Halloween party at Cogans Pizza in Ghent.

Fisers' attorney claimed his client, a Cogans manager who was off-duty that night, was acting in self-defense.

RELATED: 1 man seriously hurt, 3 injured after being stabbed at popular Ghent pizza place

Defense Attorney Howlett said that someone approached Fisers during the party and said something along the lines of, "This is going to be the worst night of your life," before a fight broke out that escalated to the stabbing.

Two of the victims claim to be Fisers' friends and don't believe charges should be filed against him. Fisers' attorney says they were trying to break up the fight before getting hurt themselves.

During the hearing, the defense cited the more than two dozen people who showed up in support of Fisers. He started working for Cogans in 2012 and he worked his way up to a managerial position.

The judge noted that Fisers is a potential danger to the community, but granted bond on the conditions that he stays away from alcohol and illegal drugs and submits to drug/alcohol testing, maintains his employment and honors a court-issued curfew.

After the stabbing took place in the early morning hours of Halloween, four people were taken to the hospital to be treated -- one who's in critical condition. One of the victims was stabbed in the neck, wrist, armpit and back and the Commonwealth's Attorney said that one person was stabbed in his "heart sack."

Police told 13News Now that a fight did indeed break out and that's when Fiser stabbed one man and three other men were injured trying to break up the fight.