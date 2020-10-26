Person facing gun charges after 12-year-old shot in Norfolk

Police said Aquil Revell, 22, is facing a couple of charges after a 12-year-old was hurt in a shooting on Diggs Road.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police said a man is facing a couple of gun charges after a 12-year-old was hurt in a shooting Friday.

Emergency dispatchers received a call about the shooting in the 7900 block of Diggs Rd. around 2 a.m.

When officers got there, they found the child who had been shot. Police said the 12-year-old should survive. Medics took the child to Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters for treatment.