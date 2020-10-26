Person facing gun charges after 12-year-old shot in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Police said a man is facing a couple of gun charges after a 12-year-old was hurt in a shooting Friday.
Emergency dispatchers received a call about the shooting in the 7900 block of Diggs Rd. around 2 a.m.
When officers got there, they found the child who had been shot. Police said the 12-year-old should survive. Medics took the child to Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters for treatment.
Detectives arrested Aquil D. Revell, 22, at the home where the shooting took place. He faces charges of Discharging a Firearm in/at an Occupied Dwelling and Reckless Handling of a Firearm.