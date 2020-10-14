x
Person hurt after crash in Ghent section of Norfolk

Police said a passenger in the two-vehicle wreck at Colley Avenue and West Olney Road had to go to the hospital.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police officers and fire-rescue crews were on the scene of a car crash in Ghent Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency dispatchers received the call about the wreck at Colley Avenue and West Olney Road around 12:10 p.m.

When police got to the intersection, they found a car and a pickup truck that were involved in the crash. The truck overturned, and a passenger in the truck was hurt. Medics took that person to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. The person's injuries weren't considered life-threatening.

Police were on the scene of a car crash at Colley Avenue and West Olney Road in the Ghent section of Norfolk on October 14, 2020.

