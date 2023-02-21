x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Norfolk

Person hurt in industrial accident at Colonna's Shipyard in Norfolk

According to Norfolk Fire-Rescue, a delivery person on the site of the shipyard was struck by a hatch door.
Credit: 13News Now

NORFOLK, Va. — Emergency officials responded to Colonna's Shipyard Tuesday morning for reports of an accident that left a person seriously hurt.

According to Norfolk Fire-Rescue, a delivery person on the site of the shipyard was struck by a hatch door. 

They were taken to the hospital and are considered to be in serious condition.

Their name and whether or not they are a direct employee of the shipyard have not been released. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 13News Now for the latest information.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Parents concerned after child found with gun at Little Creek Elementary

Before You Leave, Check This Out