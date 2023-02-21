Person hurt in industrial accident at Colonna's Shipyard in Norfolk

According to Norfolk Fire-Rescue, a delivery person on the site of the shipyard was struck by a hatch door.

NORFOLK, Va. — Emergency officials responded to Colonna's Shipyard Tuesday morning for reports of an accident that left a person seriously hurt.

They were taken to the hospital and are considered to be in serious condition.

Their name and whether or not they are a direct employee of the shipyard have not been released.