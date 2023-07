Fire officials say one person jumped out of a second-story window and was taken to the hospital.

NORFOLK, Va. — One person is in the hospital after jumping from a second-story window to escape a fire.

The fire happened at an apartment building on Hillside Avenue in Norfolk Friday morning at around 5:15, according to the Norfolk Fire-Rescue.

