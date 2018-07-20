NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Police are on the scene of a shooting in Norfolk on Friday afternoon.

The Norfolk Police Department tweeted that it happened in the 1300 block of Bolton Street around 2 p.m. They advise people to expect a police presence in the area as the investigation is underway.

Police said a man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Not other details were immediately available.

If you have any information, police ask that you call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

