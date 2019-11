NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are investigating an overnight stabbing.

It happened at the 7-Eleven on East Princess Anne Road near Military Highway, just before 11 p.m. Monday. At least one person was injured in the stabbing.

There's no word on the victim's condition at this time.

If you have any information that can help police, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.